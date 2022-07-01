Caballero signs new Southampton deal

Goalkeeper Willy Caballero has signed a one-year contract extension with Southampton.

The 40-year-old initially arrived at St Mary's last December, going on to make four appearances, including two in the Premier League.

"Willy proved to be a valuable addition to our goalkeeper group last season, both on the pitch in the matches that he played and on the training ground, where his experience is massive for us and the other goalkeepers," said Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

"He is an amazing guy who brings a lot of personality to the dressing room, and we are very happy he has decided to stay with us for another year."