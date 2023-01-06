Jack Butland says he is excited to play his part in helping Manchester United reach their ambitions this season after arriving on loan from Crystal Palace.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper will be at Old Trafford until the end of the current campaign.

He said: "This is an amazing club and one that I am now proud to represent.

"I’m really looking forward to working with an unbelievable goalkeeping group, supporting each other every day to create the best training and playing environment for the team.

"I’ve played against David de Gea and represented England alongside Tom Heaton. They are top-class keepers, and I am relishing the opportunity to compete alongside and support them as team-mates.

"There is a lot that this group can achieve this season and I’m excited to play my part in helping everyone to reach these ambitions."