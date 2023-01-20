Erik ten Hag is bullish about Manchester United’s chances against Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

The United boss was denied a 10th consecutive victory by Michael Olise’s stoppage-time equaliser at Crystal Palace on Wednesday but, while impressed with the Gunners, he is convinced his team can maintain their good form at Emirates Stadium.

“It is obvious they are in a really good run and I think they deserve the position where they are,” he said. “They have a really good mentality and winning attitude and that is why they are top of the list.

“It is up to us to beat their run and we will do everything to do that.”

United will be without midfield lynchpin Casemiro, who picked up his fifth booking of the season at Selhurst Park, but Ten Hag, whose side are the only team to beat Arsenal in the league this term, is unconcerned by his absence.

“We beat Arsenal last time without Casemiro so we have an idea of how to deal with that,” he said.

“We need a really good performance but if we do that, I think we have a good chance to get a good result.”