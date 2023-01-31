Should Manchester United dip into the transfer market to replace the injured Christian Eriksen?

That's the issue on the table for The Devil's Advocate podcast team heading into deadline day - and they are split on the best solution for United's midfield.

"Eriksen is a big loss and a great player for United," said BBC Radio Manchester's Joe McGrath. "It depends how long he is out but if he's missing for a month or more, then we should definitely go and grab a player with a bit of flair."

Co-host Gaz Drinkwater disagreed, arguing that a tweak to Bruno Fernandes' role could offer a better solution.

"My way would be to move Bruno into Eriksen's role," he said. "It might be a bit frustrating for him but he can play in there.

"Then, you would bring someone like Fred into Bruno's role. He's got the manic energy for closing down and could do the job."

Another option would be to turn to the academy, with Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest the perfect opportunity to blood a youngster.

"It's basically a nothing game isn't it," said McGrath. "So maybe Ten Hag says to someone like Kobbie Mainoo, 'Go and take the game by the scruff of neck and show me what you can do'.

"If he plays well, the position could be his for the next three or four games."

