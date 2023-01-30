January transfer window misses from the past 20 years
Savio Nsereko – (Brescia to West Ham)
Year signed: 2009
Fee paid: £9m
Year left: 2009 (to Fiorentina)
Savio Nsereko, who reportedly signed for a then club-record £9m fee, failed to live up to expectations during his time with West Ham and did not find the net in his 11 appearances.
The Uganda-born German attacker did not last long and in the summer of 2009 moved to Serie A.
