Alex Howell, BBC Sport

The situation with Mason Mount has been bubbling for some time and now looks to be coming to an end.

Chelsea want to keep Mount but his contract situation, the lack of agreement and long pursuit from Manchester United mean this is only going to end one way.

When Todd Boehly and the Clearlake group took over, it was made clear they did not want to let players get into the last two years of their contracts.

The Blues had been stung the previous season and lost Antonio Rudiger on a free to Real Madrid, which left them with a lot to do in the transfer market.

Chelsea made two contract offers to Mount last year and the wages would have been comparable to other big name players at Stamford Bridge.

In an attempt to try to get a resolution to the situation, Chelsea even discussed the possibility with Mount’s camp of extending his deal for a year - increasing his money and giving everyone more time to find a solution - but, like the other two offers, it was rejected.

The main issue with these negotiations is that the club and the player have not been able to agree on wages.

United look set to make another bid for Mount, but that has not been formally sent yet and the Blues insist that if they valuation is not met, they will not sell.