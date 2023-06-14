The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards believes Eberechi Eze will give other players in the England squad a much-needed lift.

The Crystal Palace midfielder is in Gareth Southgate's squad for the first time as the Three Lions take on Malta and North Macedonia in Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "I think the England squad needs a bit of injection of that [enthusiasm]. I’m ready for this season to end I’ve got to be honest. It seems to have gone on forever and there will be players who have gone into that squad feeling the same.

"It’s human nature. They have team-mates who are on holiday and want to spend time with their family. You want someone who is going to bring that enthusiasm and that love of being in the England camp, to bring that infectious enthusiasm.

"I think his presence will give the people around him a lift and remind some of the more seasoned pros that playing for England is a really special thing."

Former England international Stewart Downing pointed to Eze overcoming a significant Achilles injury in 2021, adding: "This will be a big chance for him. He will be looking and thinking 'I might get a chance in these games'.

"Until something happens like that [Achilles injury] you take for granted that you play every week until you are out of the game watching from afar.

"He’s bounced back really well because that is a serious injury. He looks like he’s not been away and he deserves to be in the England squad."