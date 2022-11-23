S﻿t Johnstone's wait for a first player to taste the action at a World Cup goes on as David Wotherspoon was an unused substitute in Canada's rather cruel 1-0 loss to Belgium.

T﻿he 32-year-old midfielder has only recently returned to action after nearly a year out with a knee problem.

Wotherspoon, who played for Scotland at under-21 level, qualifies for Canada through his mother and has earned 10 caps since 2018.

Canada, in their first World Cup since 1986, have group games to come against Croatia (27 November 27) and Morocco (1 December).

M﻿atch report: Belgium 1-0 Canada