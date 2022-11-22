S﻿andy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

What was your first ever Killie game?

That is a question all Killie fans have been asked over the years and I'm sorry to say it's one I simply can't answer.

My dad was a Killie season ticket holder so there was never ever any chance of me going glory hunting to Glasgow. In fact, I believe I could sing the full version of Paper Roses before I could say 'mummy' or 'daddy'!

Going back to the question, I simply don't know my first Killie game as I would have been so young, maybe four or five. Though I have faint memories of being in the main stand and the "Johnnie Walker" end that's about it.

I do remember not being allowed to go to a Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen in 1970. The game was played at Muirton Park, Perth. My dad obviously knew better as we lost 1-0 and there was a lot of crowd trouble before, during and after the match.

Here's hoping our semi-final against Celtic in January has a different result and for any parents out there with young kids... why not make this their first ever Killie game?