Julian Alvarez will be a name hot on the lips of football fans in Argentina today.

The 22-year-old scored his fourth international goal at a crucial time to help secure his country top spot in Group C with a win over Poland.

Argentine media were quick to celebrate the national team’s "resurrection" following their 2-0 victory.

Calling the match "their best" of the tournament, Clarin newspaper said that through a “show of character”, the team was "reborn as a candidate in the World Cup".

"The team took looked like a team. A team that did not have Messi as its saviour, but as its brain and wizard," it said.

Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister and Alvarez both scored their first goals at the World Cup, with only Brazil (83) and Germany (77) now having more different scorers in the competition than Argentina (62, excluding own goals).