Former Premier League defender Steve Brown says Graham Potter's toughest job over the World Cup break has been working out which Chelsea players to move on and who he wants to bring in in January.

He told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast: "I would argue that he can’t wait for the windows.

"When he got appointed, he has always worked with people that he can manipulate and he works with them and gets a belief in the system. He’s now walked into a club where people turn their back on you if they don’t like what you’re doing.

"He will look to the window to see what he can move on and what he can bring in. He doesn’t necessarily have to work with £100m for players. He’s done it with players worth a lot less, coached them up and sold them for an extortionate amount of money.

"But the biggest job he has had over this period is working out who he wants to keep and who he wants to let go. I think there are going to be some big decisions and somewhere it’s going to raise eyebrows with supporters."

