J﻿amie Beatson, www.weareperth.co.uk, external

So he did it. Not content with getting on the park at the World Cup - a first for a St Johnstone player - David Wotherspoon immediately broke out the fabled Spoony chop, leaving his man for dead and whipping a cross into the back post.

The only disappointment was that Shaun Rooney wasn't steaming in at the back post to nod the ball home, as he was in the 2021 Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

As the St Johnstone social media accounts highlighted, Wotherspoon's movement in Qatar was almost identical to that famous move, proving once and for all that the chop can do for anyone.

Now we're at the business end of the World Cup, we can really get into the countdown for the return of the Scottish Premiership. We have a mixed bag of fixtures when the season resumes - away to Ross County and Celtic then at home to Hearts and Dundee United.

Get off to a good start and we can start looking up the table and hopefully consign relegation worries to history - for this season at least.