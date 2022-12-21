Postecoglou will have private frustrations - analysis

Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland

This was a curious encounter.

Celtic were coasting, cruising towards Ivan Konovalov's goal with wave after wave and could have been ought of sight with better finishing.

That was until Devlin's goal just before half-time, after which it was a far more even contest.

Yes, Celtic had more of the ball, but they struggled to create clear opportunities. There was always a nagging thought that Livingston might just somehow nick a second.

It's a 10th straight Premiership win for Postecoglou's side. They have regained their nine-point cushion over Rangers, but the manager will have private frustrations about how this game developed.