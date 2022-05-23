BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has picked five Liverpool players in his Premier League team of the season. Here is what he had to say about each:

Alisson: One of the reasons the Reds have been so successful is Alisson. The towering Brazilian goalkeeper continues to make crucial one-on-one saves during the big moments. He's also one of those goalkeepers who, when producing great saves, makes them look quite ordinary.

Virgil van Dijk: He looks immaculate on the pitch and plays in the same manner. He is without doubt the best defender on the planet - and without him, Liverpool wouldn't have had anywhere near the success they have had.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: He plays in that true Liverpool tradition, where full-backs fly forward and get among the action. He has a remarkable 19 assists in all competitions this season, and he could top 20 by the time the Champions League final comes to an end.

Sadio Mane: What a season this lad has had. Diogo Jota arrives and tries to take his place and so does Luis Diaz but to no avail. He then flies off to Cameroon for a month to play for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations; wins the tournament for his country with the decisive penalty in the final shootout, comes back to Liverpool and picks up where he left off. Mane has been sensational for Liverpool and is without doubt the most committed striker in the country.

Mohamed Salah: It seems inconceivable to even think of leaving out a player who has scored 23 Premier League goals and yet for a fleeting moment I considered it. Salah's goals speak for themselves but the final few games of the season have found the Football Writers' Footballer of the Year struggling for form. I can almost pin-point the moment Salah went off the boil and it seemed to coincide with his contract negotiations.

