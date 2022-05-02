Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta praised his side for being able to win "ugly" after this victory and three points was all that mattered in the race for a Champions League spot.

Arsenal knew only a victory would lift them back into the top four after Tottenham beat Leicester earlier on Sunday, but it took them a while to get to grips with West Ham, who were arguably the better side in the first half.

Rob Holding's first Premier League goal gave the Gunners the lead, heading in Bukayo Saka's corner, but Jarrod Bowen's leveller was deserved for the Hammers.

It fell to another centre-back, Gabriel Magalhaes, to head the winner for the visitors after the break and Arteta will hope his side can maintain their advantage over Spurs before visiting their north London rivals on 12 May.

While the Gunners have benefited from no European football this season, this was West Ham's 52nd game of the campaign - 11 more than Arsenal - and David Moyes' side were without several senior players because of injury and suspension on Sunday, while Michail Antonio was rested and called upon late on.

The Hammers' minds will now be on trying to reach a European final, as they head to Germany looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit in the Europa League semi-final second leg against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.