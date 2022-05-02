Chelsea 'malaise' a combination of factors

Chelsea's "general malaise" is down to a combination of factors, says Rob Pratley, author of The Chelsea Social.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Pratley was frustrated by the display at Goodison Park but says the Blues "had only themselves to blame" for the defeat.

"There is a school of thought that Thomas Tuchel needs to be more flexible and cannot just rely on the same formula when it's not working," he said.

"Then there's the puzzle of Chelsea's front three and the question marks in midfield with N'Golo Kante and Jorginho both erratic.

"The other big millstone is the takeover. That is really affecting the general malaise and uncertainty that seems to be permeating everything."

It could be a summer of change at Chelsea, with Antonio Rudiger already confirming his exit at the end of his contract and other players linked with moves away.

Pratley sees this as a potentially positive situation.

"I've been asked about senior players and the leadership of the team going," he said. "But Chelsea haven't really sustained a title challenge with these players for the last five years.

"It feels like the right time to move on. There are players out on loan - Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja, Lewis Colwill - who will come back and we could end up with a more harmonious squad.

"It hasn't often gone wrong when we've trusted our own."

Full analysis on Chelsea is available from 13'53 on BBC Sounds