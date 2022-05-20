Mike Jackson said that "everyone is all in" as his side prepare to take on Newcastle in Sunday's crucial final game of the season at Turf Moor.

The Clarets sit level on points with Leeds, but are ahead on goal difference, and must better the Whites' result to survive the drop.

"Every game we have had we have said we must get something out of it and the lads have been delivering," said Jackson.

"They're used to being around that pressure and we have to use it as a bit of a fire inside us."

The Burnley boss, who took over from Sean Dyche in April, said that Sunday will be "emotional" and that the players must "try and take that out of it".

With a place in the Premier League on the line, that could be easier said than done.

But Jackson said he thinks his side perform better "on the edge" and praised their display to draw at Aston Villa on Thursday, adding that they didn't get enough credit for the stellar performance at Villa Park.

"No matter what happened last night, we would have to get something out of Sunday. They have to take the noise out of it," he said.