Burnley 2-0 Southampton: Hasenhuttl reaction

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, speaking to Match of the Day: "It is a disappointing evening because we had the first big chance today with a header from Ori [Romeu] and we don't score there. We then concede from their first shot - an easy one from outside the box.

"After this the first half is clear for Burnley. We do not find the answer for the first goal we concede. We were braveless and had no aggression. I was critical of the guys at half-time. Second half we were better, big chances, more than they had and we don't score and lose.

"There was nothing after the first goal. Very often we fall apart and it is a signal of not being brave enough and resilient enough. We have to change that.

"When you see how they play and you can play the same way they do it is not possible. We need to play more football but it is not possible today. We were lacking in every second ball and duel and this was not enough first half.

"We have not played like a top-10 team today. We do not deserve a point today. It was not enough."