Rafael Benitez says the return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be like a new signing for Everton and believes the second part of the season will be like a new competition for the Toffees.

The 24-year-old England forward hasn't played since Everton's win over Brighton in August, but is expected to feature against the Seagulls on Sunday.

Speaking about Calvert-Lewin's much-anticipated return, Benitez said: "I can say that it is a massive signing for us for the second part of the league.

"If we bring him back and if we bring back a few weeks later Richarlison, and we have more options there with [Demarai] Gray and [Andros] Townsend and all these players giving their best for the team, we can think about the second part of the league totally different with new signings and hopefully we will see the difference.

"Calvert-Lewin is training with the team. One thing is the match fitness which will improve by playing games. His fitness is getting better but match fitness we will see.

"Maybe he will score three goals in the first half and we don’t need to worry about his match fitness but I think the issue will be how long he can play if he starts the game, or if he comes from the bench how much impact he can have."