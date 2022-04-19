Wilder coy over Burnley speculation

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder says he "can't stop" any of the speculation, external linking him with the vacant Burnley job.

The former Sheffield United boss was asked about the rumours after Boro's Championship defeat by Huddersfield on Monday, with Sean Dyche having been sacked by the Clarets on Friday.

"I've just been beaten as manager of Middlesbrough, so I can't stop any of that stuff [Burnley speculation], but I'm not so sure it's the right time to ask anything like that after a really disappointing defeat from our point of view," he said.