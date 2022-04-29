Eddie Howe has lavished praise on Fabian Schar after the Switzerland defender penned a new two-year deal at St James' Park.

"I really like him as a player and he's performed very well," said Howe.

"Everyone knows how he's technically a very good footballer but he's proved he can defend very effectively within the team structure.

"I'm delighted with him."

Schar is two games away from 100 appearances for Newcastle since signing from Deportivo La Coruna in 2018 and has impressed Howe with his impact on the dressing room.

"He's been the ultimate professional off the pitch as well," he said. "He's been a big part of the leadership within the team as well.

"I think he's a role model for the younger players to look at in terms of how to conduct yourself, so I'm delighted for him."