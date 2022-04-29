Rob Green says his former club Chelsea will want to get this season over and done with, but can't take their focus off securing a top-four finish.

Thomas Tuchel's side need three wins from their remaining Premier League games against Everton, Wolves, Leeds, Leicester and Watford to guarantee Champions League football next season.

Retired goalkeeper Green told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "You’re looking at Chelsea and there are so many question marks right now.

"One of the things you would say in the view of the upcoming takeover is that guarantee of Champions League football for Thomas Tuchel, for his staff, for the players – they know that, they know the budget, they know if they’ve got something to work with they can attract players once the takeover has happened.

"At least that when it is certified they can look forward to a cup final and say let’s move forward. It feels like this season is tapering off and going that little bit flat and it’s a little bit of a difficult moment for the club.

"They need a couple wins to get that top-four spot and looking at their run-in you would say is pretty much there. You need that momentum for the cup final because you can’t go into that game cold."

