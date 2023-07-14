McGovern signing a 'no-brainer' - Naismith

Hearts technical director Steven Naismith says the signing of Michael McGovern was a "no-brainer", and believes the Northern Ireland international's "pedigree and experience" will "benefit the squad as a whole".

McGovern has signed a one-year deal at Tynecastle, with the option for a further year, arriving as a free agent after his Norwich City contract expired to become Hearts' first summer recruit.

“I played with Michael at Norwich City so I know first-hand how good of a goalkeeper he is, and he has the right characteristics to fit into this group of players," Naismith said.

“With departures from last season and Craig Gordon working hard on his rehabilitation, we were a bit short in the goalkeeping department so when the opportunity came up to bring someone of Michael’s pedigree in, it was really a no-brainer.

“The experience he’s amassed playing at the highest level in Scotland, England and internationally will be massive benefit to the squad as a whole, but particularly our goalkeepers.

“We’re excited about Harry Stone’s prospects and Michael coming in allows him to get even more game time, be it with the B Team or a loan move, with a view to him coming into the first-team squad.”

Sporting director Joe Savage also hinted at further first-team arrivals in the near future.

“We’re delighted to get Michael in the door," Savage said. “Our recruitment team has been working round the clock this summer and will continue to do so in order to find and bring in the right players for this club.

"We have many irons in the fire at the moment and I’m confident that our magnificent supporters won’t have long to wait until we add even more quality to the group.”