St Mirren ease past Forfar to top group

St Mirren made sure of top spot in Viaplay Cup Group H with a comfortable 4-0 home victory over nearest challengers Forfar Athletic.

The Paisley side needed a win to join the League Two side on nine points and went into the game with a superior goal difference.

That advantage was stretched further with Mikael Mandron scoring twice inside the first 19 minutes. The first was a header and the second was a shot, both from close range and both set up by the impressive Ryan Strain.

Mark O'Hara converted a penalty and Alex Gogic banged in the fourth goal following a corner on the stroke of half-time.

The Buddies will be among the unseeded sides when the last 16 draw is made on Sunday.