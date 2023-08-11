Robinson wants to 'expose' new-look Dundee

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson believes that playing Dundee early in the season will be beneficial, as the newly-promoted side find their feet in the Scottish Premiership.

“I have seen a couple of Dundee’s matches, they have signed a lot of new players," Robinson said.

“They have some talented boys and retained some players from their promotion season last season as well so we are expecting a tough test.

“Every game is a different challenge and there are no easy games at all.

“They have recruited heavily and we have to try make sure that they are still a team that’s maybe trying to find out exactly what they are and we have to try to expose that and take the game to them.”