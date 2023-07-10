Chelsea release new 90s inspired home shirt

Chelsea have released their new home shirt for the 2023-24 season, inspired by the Uefa Cup Winners’ Cup winning team of 1997-98.

The shirt is to be initially released without a sponsor, with the club's website, external stating that the kit featured on pitch will change if and when a deal is reached.

The Premier League blocked a deal with streaming service Paramount+ as it would have gone against the league's licensing agreement and the prospect of having a gambling brand on the front of the kit prompted backlash from Blues fans.

The club said: "The new design for '23-'24 remembers that special past while additional gold detail, including an iridescent crest, highlights the prestige and glamour of the famous King’s Road in the '90s.

"Shimmering in gold, the lion roars on the shirt - symbolic of Chelsea’s prestige and history."