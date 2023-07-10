Ex-Rangers & Aberdeen coach Nielsen dies aged 61

Former Rangers and Aberdeen coach Tommy Moller Nielsen has died aged 61.

The ex-Danish player, who was also a scout at Manchester United, worked under Walter Smith and Dick Advocaat at Ibrox between 1997 and 2000.

Nielsen left Govan for Pittodrie to team up with fellow Dane Ebbe Skovdahl, who he was assistant to for a year.

In social media posts, both Rangers and Aberdeen stated that they are "saddened" to learn of the passing of their former coach.