Diallo to miss start of season

Amad Diallo injury during Arsenal friendlyGetty Images

Manchester United have announced that Amad Diallo will miss the first part of the Premier League season after sustaining a knee injury.

The winger was involved in early stages of the squad's pre-season campaign, but suffered the injury during the United States tour.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a season on loan at Sunderland last term, where he helped the team to reach the Championship play-offs.

Erik Ten Hag's first match of the Premier League sees them face Wolves on 14th August.

Related Topics