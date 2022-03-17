Michail Antonio says tonight's game with Sevilla is "one of the biggest in West Ham's history" as they seek to overturn a one-goal deficit from the Europa League last-16 first leg.

The 31-year-old is a doubt after limping off during Sunday's victory against Aston Villa but told co-host Newcastle forward Callum Wilson on the Footballers' Football podcast that the Hammers are "coming home to win".

"We were buzzing to beat Villa with the quality they have," he said. "It's set us up nicely for one of the biggest in our career.

"We had a good game against Sevilla away and had some good chances that we didn't take.

"Hopefully we can do the fans right on Thursday."

Antonio also spoke warmly about Ukrainian team-mate Andriy Yarmolenko, whose goal against Villa was an intensely poignant moment.

"The roar when he came on and then when he scored - the emotion was amazing," said Antonio. "I was in the changing room when it went in and it got to me, my eyes were welling up.

"He's going through so much but to play as well as he did with such a quality goal, it was unreal."

Listen to Antonio and Wilson's full podcast, including a chat with rapper Guvna B, exclusively on BBC Sounds