Lawro's predictions: Leeds v Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Both sides had very poor results in midweek. I saw the Leeds one coming because of their injuries and the fact they were going to Anfield - but Tottenham's defeat at Burnley was much more of a surprise.

Spurs have now lost four of their past five league games and it was typical Tottenham to see them go to Manchester City and win the way they did on Saturday, then follow it up with such a limp display on a wet and windy Wednesday at Turf Moor.

Leeds have bigger problems, though. You can't play the way they do against Liverpool and expect to get away with it, but they just don't have a Plan B.

I'm expecting a reaction from Spurs, but I don't think Leeds can do anything different, especially with Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips still out injured, which is why they have been dragged into a relegation scrap.

Taka's prediction: 2-1

I live in Yorkshire now and my neighbour is a huge Leeds fan. They have not been doing very well recently but I kind of feel I have to go with my local team and back the 'Mighty Whites'.

