Scottish Cup last 16: Premiership foes do battle

There are two all-Premiership Scottish Cup ties to get stuck into. Firstly, Dundee United meet relegation rivals Kilmarnock on Saturday for the second time in a fortnight and the fifth time overall this season, having also played in the League Cup.

Three of the four meetings have taken place at Rugby Park, with Kilmarnock winning two and drawing one of those, but United won the only meeting at Tannadice, 4-0 in November.

The result is unlikely to have a big bearing on the relegation battle, but it could certainly affect the mood around both clubs for the run-in.

Elsewhere, Celtic face the only side to beat them domestically, St Mirren. However, the game is at Celtic Park where the 40-time winners hammered Stephen Robinson's side 4-0 last time and where they are unbeaten in 42 domestic games.

Most would back Ange Postecoglou's side to maintain their 100% home record in Scotland this season, but St Mirren were the last side to win at Parkhead two years ago, and every record has to end some time.