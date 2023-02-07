Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

Newcastle United failed to close the gap on leaders Arsenal this weekend. It was in their hands but they struggled again to convert chances and were held to another draw. Goals have dried up since the turn of the year. Callum Wilson finally scored for the first time in 11 games but should have had more.

Despite that, their only major signing of the January transfer window for Newcastle made his debut - £45m man Anthony Gordon. Can he be the answer? Eddie Howe and the fans will certainly hope so given the investment into the England Under-21 international. He did get the Geordie faithful off their seats with his cameo appearance off the bench, exciting fans with blistering pace and an astute through ball that Wilson should have converted.

Many Newcastle fans are calling for Gordon to start the next game after watching Allan Saint-Maximin fail to impress. The former player of the year has been frustrated at his lack of game time but a lacklustre performance does little to help his chances.

He offered little spark or determination and that, combined with his clear lack of tracking back, demonstrated why Howe doesn’t trust him to flourish in his intensive style of play.

Is Saint-Maximin’s time in black and white coming to an end? Will Anthony Gordon fulfil his potential? Interesting times ahead.