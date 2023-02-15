Tottenham boss Antonio Conte on Spurs 1-0 defeat at AC Milan: "We played a game with high intensity. It was a pity to concede after five minutes as I think we could do much better in this situation. When you play Milan, you have to prevent counter attacks as if they have space, they can hurt you.

"There are two games at this stage and I am sure that in second game at our stadium our fans will create an important atmosphere to push us and overcome Milan."

On Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr: "I am really happy with their performances. To play in the San Siro, in this atmosphere, is so tough and they played a really good game. Their performances make me relaxed for the future and I know I can count on them 100% for the rest of the season."