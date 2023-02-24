'Ten Hag admitted his mistake'

European football expert Guillem Balague has praised Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's tactical decision at half-time to replace Wout Weghorst with match-winner Antony against Barcelona.

When asked about the Brazilian after the game, Ten Hag said: "I know he can deal with it. He is brave, he is fearless. What he brought second half was what we needed, with his running behind, his dribbles and, of course, his goal.

"He is brave, he will go for it and when he has the opportunity he will strike. I think he brings a lot to this team."

And Balague praised the Dutchman for not leaving it too late to change things.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "Let’s not talk much about Weghorst being chosen ahead of Antony in this game, because Ten Hag got it wrong and he got it right.

"Weghorst was used as a bit of a decoy trying to attract the attention of the centre-backs so Rashford could have a little bit more space. It just did not work at all.

"But he admitted his mistake and realised that the first half was Barcelona’s because it was being played with a script that Barcelona prepared. The substitution was made and everything was changed.

"When it became box to box it was always going to go Manchester United’s way. Barcelona do not have the ability to change that."

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds