Lopetegui says Daniel Podence is closer to full fitness but he is not sure whether he'll be involved. He also confirmed there are no other injury concerns apart from those with long-term issues.

When asked about the dangers of complacency following his strong start as manager Lopetegui said: "We don't have space for complacency, we haven't done anything yet. We have in front of us the need for a lot of points. We hope our fans, as always, will be close with us and we're going to feel their support because we need it."

On opponents Bournemouth: "In their last game against Newcastle they had the possibility to win and in my opinion they deserved (to win). It's a team that is very aware of it's strengths and they showed these strengths having a fantastic counter-attack and after that it's a very tactically ordered team. Without the ball they are a very compact, narrow team and with the ball they have high quality players."

When asked about the chance of becoming the first club to be bottom at Christmas and finish in the top half Lopetegui said: "I am not interested in the history, in the statistics. This is not football. This is the past, it's very easy to talk about the past or to imagine the future but football is about the present."