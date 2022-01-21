Mandeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips is attracting interest from a number of clubs and is expected to leave the Anfield club in a permanent move in January.

The Reds value the 24-year-old at £15m and Watford have been linked with the centre-back.

The expected departure of Phillips was a factor in Rhys Williams returning from his loan spell at Swansea.

Phillips made 20 appearances, scoring once, for Liverpool last season as he helped them finish third in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League.

However, he has had just three first-team outings this term.