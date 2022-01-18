Lawro's Prediction: Brighton v Chelsea (20:00 GMT)
Rather than being rearranged because it was originally postponed, this fixture is actually being played before it was supposed to be, which was Tuesday, 8 February - because Chelsea will be away then, at the Fifa World Club Cup.
For that reason, Lawro doesn't have a guest who can get any points by correctly predicting the outcome at Amex Stadium.
Lawro can, though, and he doesn't think a last-gasp goal will save the Seagulls this time, the way it did at Stamford Bridge 20 days ago (and on several other occasions this season).
He's going for a 2-0 Chelsea win.