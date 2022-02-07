Chris Bevan, BBC Sport

Pep Guardiola said the "quality of his players" made the difference as Manchester City cranked through the gears to see off promotion-chasing Fulham in the FA Cup.

The Cottagers arrived in a wet and windy Manchester as the highest scorers in the top seven tiers of English football, after plundering 74 goals in 28 Championship games this season, and quickly showed why they have been so prolific with a lightning-fast opener.

But City's outstanding recent form prevailed and they ultimately ran out comfortable winners.

"When a team is top of the Championship, it is because they are really good," Guardiola said. "I knew how difficult it would be and I'm not exaggerating.

"But in the second half, we adjusted our pressing and the quality of our players made the difference."

He also picked out Riyad Mahrez after the Algeria forward scored twice, including one from the spot.

"We struggled a lot in the last years to score penalties but now it is a guarantee," said Guardiola. "He has the personality to say: 'Give me the ball, I am going to score' and he did."