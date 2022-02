Non-league winger Ollie Tanner will remain at Lewes as the 19-year-old could not agree personal terms with Tottenham.

Spurs believed the 19-year-old's financial demands were excessive given he would not be going into the first team and refused to offer an improved deal.(Mail), external

Leeds turned down the chance to sign England midfielder Harry Winks, 25, on loan from Spurs. (Yorkshire Post), external

