Conte said he thinks this game is a good opportunity to make rotations and give players who haven't played much recently a chance: "The FA Cup is an important competition and we want to go to the next step."

The Spurs boss confirmed that Dele Alli will feature on Sunday because "it's a good opportunity and chance for him to play well and show that he's fit."

Meanwhile, Harry Kane will likely be rested after featuring in six games in 17 days.

Conte discussed meetings with Daniel Levy and said "the first person who wants to improve the situation is our owner."

He added: "We will speak more to see if there's an opportunity to improve but January is not easy for anyone."