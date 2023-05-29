We asked for your views after Sunday's Premier League game between Manchester United and Fulham.

Here are some of your comments:

Man Utd fans:

Peter: Great finish to an all round much improved performance instrumented by a passionate manager and a team gaining more belief in themselves. A couple more world-class signings should get them challenging for the championship next season plus Champions League. Overall a GOOD season.

Justin: United finally making their way back to top three. Erik ten Hag has done an incredible job building a confidence back into this team. I really hope though they make two or three big summer signings including a world-class striker like Harry Kane.

Paul: A season of two halves, coming good at the conclusion. Thank heavens for De Gea. Maguire though is a liability and perhaps he should be on his way next season.

Agim: Perfect ending, couldn't ask for more with the investment we had last year. Hopefully we win the FA Cup and that would be the cherry on top of the cake.

Fulham fans:

Phil: They played very well especially Cairney. If Mitrovic came off earlier they possibly could have had a different score. Robinson was great going forward and Tete great all round. A good team and got unlucky.

Aidan: We fought well. I think that is a phrase that we could use to describe the season on the whole. Great goals scored, great team, and a great season. Marco Silva - well done.

Christie: Great season, so proud of the Cottagers. Keep Silva at all costs.