We asked for your views after Sunday's Premier League game between Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Here are some of your comments:

Colin: Chelsea need a manager and I would give the Chelsea Ladies' manager a chance, she would stand no nonsense.

Chris: Well, all I can say is I hope the new manager is a miracle worker because that was the worst Chelsea team I have ever seen. Spineless, thoughtless and totally useless. Bring back Thomas T and Abramovich. Where the hell have we gone?

Andrew: The season was rubbish and a waste of money. We need to let our new manger do all the transfers and Boehly needs to stay away from that side and out of the dressing room. We need a class striker up top next season and a top goalkeeper.

Peter: Don’t blame Frank for the gutless players that he had to sort out - two previous managers could not get them to play - so carry on Frank elsewhere as you’ll be better off. Half that lot want getting rid of.