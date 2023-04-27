Rangers v Celtic: Pick of the stats
Celtic have won the Scottish Cup a record 40 times, with their last triumph coming in 2019-2020 against Hearts.
Rangers have lifted the trophy 34 times and are the holders after defeating Hearts 2-0 in last season's final to win the competition for the first time in 13 years.
Celtic and Rangers met at the same stage last year, with Rangers winning 2-1 after extra time.
Celtic are unbeaten in their last five games against Rangers in all competitions.
Rangers have netted seven goals in their Scottish cup run, with a different scorer each time.
Celtic have scored 13 goals on their run to Hampden, with Aaron Mooy and Kyogo Furuhashi netting three each.