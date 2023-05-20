Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui looks like a man who has completed phase one of his Molineux mission and wants to move on swiftly to his next task.

The Spaniard succeeded sacked Bruno Lage and was greeted warmly by fans at the end of their final home game of the season against Everton after guiding them to Premier League safety from a position of peril.

Lopetegui made his ambitions to move Wolves further up the table clear after he saw victory snatched away by a scrambled 99th-minute equaliser from Everton's Yerry Mina in a 1-1 draw.

It remains to be seen whether captain Ruben Neves, an idol for Wolves fans, is still working with Lopetegui at the start of next season, with speculation surrounding his future. He would be sorely missed at Molineux as he received a rapturous reception when he picked up end of season awards on the pitch after the game.

There are also question marks of players such as veteran Joao Moutinho and striker Raul Jimenez, key components of the recent Wolves story but one thing is certain – Lopetegui does not look in the mood to settle for survival next season.