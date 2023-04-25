Leeds have "not moved forward anywhere near enough" in the past three years since promotion to the Premier League, believes BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope.

Speaking on the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, he said, "Two years ago, they beat Manchester City and drew with Liverpool.

"Kalvin Phillips and Ezgjan Alioski have gone, but for the rest you look at the likes of Ian Poveda and Helder Costa who are out on loan but still on the books.

"You can read into that in many ways, but the club has not moved forward in recruitment.

"Some of the players relied on then - players like Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford - are the players we want to rely on now to get out of the situation."

Leeds' director of football Victor Orta was targeted by frustrated fans venting their anger towards the board at Fulham on Saturday.

"It just shows you that, squad-wise, the club has not moved forward anywhere near enough," Pope said.

"An expensive mistake was the evolution a year later to bring Jesse Marsch in. Obviously it didn't work and they are now scrambling again a year on with another coach trying to rescue the situation.

"The development of players in that time has flatlined. Is anybody a better footballer after the last year?

"I can't see it."

