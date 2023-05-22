All of the pressure is on struggling Leicester City to win Monday's Premier League game at Newcastle United, says Nigel Reo-Coker.

The Foxes are three points from safety with two matches left to play, while the Magpies will qualify for next season's Champions League if they avoid defeat.

Ex-West Ham midfielder Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "Without a doubt, it [the pressure] is all on Leicester. There's no pressure on Newcastle whatsoever.

"Being in those situations before when you're having such a great season as a player, it's a lot of outside noise. It takes a good manager who knows exactly what he's doing, how to hold the dressing room and keep them focused in the right direction. Eddie Howe deserves a lot of credit for that. It's a tremendous achievement."

On Newcastle's chase for a top-four finish, Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards said: "Newcastle didn't expect to be in the Champions League. They're still playing without that burden and that's why they've been able to maintain it.

"This is credit to the ownership group as well. They haven't been saying behind the scenes: 'You've got to get in the Champions League.' Eddie Howe has masterfully kept the team completely focused on the next game, and it is fitting because Newcastle are, for me, the third-best or fourth-best team in the Premier League this season."

