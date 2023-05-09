Rehabilitation plays a huge part in society - Martindale

Livingston manager David Martindale has given an insight into how he resolved to turn his life around following his arrest in 2004 for the supply of drugs.

In the two-and-a-half years between his arrest and imprisonment, Martindale enrolled at Heriot-Watt University and got a degree, before then becoming involved with Livingston after his release.

"You talk yourself into thinking you're clever, you're smart, you'll get away with it, but deep down you know the day's going to come, it's going to happen," he told Sky Sports during a visit to HMP Polmont, where he spoke to current inmates about being reintroduced to society.

"Lying in the prison cell in 2004, I said there's no way this is going to define me as a person.

"I enrolled on a course at Heriot-Watt University, trying to get that wee bit of paper that gave me a wee bit of credibility that said I'm not as bad as people make me out to be, and I'm intelligent and a responsible member of society. It changed my life.

"In 2004 I knew that if I went back out into the social environment I was in then I'd probably reoffend. I knew I had to change something.

"I think society [now] is more open, more inclusive, more diverse, and if it wasn't for people giving opportunities out, I don't think I'd be standing here today.

"Heriot-Watt University allowed me back into the education system, and Livingston Football Club gave me the opportunity of full-time employment. I think rehabilitation plays a huge part in society."

Sky Sports, who were there filming with Martindale, spoke to some of the inmates after his talk and they were clearly impressed by the Livingston boss.

"It's good to see someone that's been in the same situation move on and do well - I feel like it's given all the boys here an incentive," said one, while another added: "It just shows it's not the end of the world, you can still have opportunities to do good with your life."