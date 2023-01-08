Dundee United 0-2 Rangers: Analysis

Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland

Rangers faced a real test of character with absolutely no margin for error. Once again, they came through it, and fairly impressively in the end.

United really impressed for a spell. The tactics in the opening half were executed to perfection with intensity, organisation and commitment.

However, they faced an entirely different Rangers after half-time. Everything the Ibrox side lacked was all of a sudden coursing through them. They had tempo, intent, players running beyond and ripped United apart.

Michael Beale's men were tested, responded strongly and took control. It's now six games unbeaten as progress continues under the new regime.

The gap to Celtic is back to nine points and, while they will be frustrated that they can't seem to make inroads into that, there is solace in clear improvement as the weeks roll on.