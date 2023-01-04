Chelsea are set to make a late attempt to beat Arsenal to the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, despite the Gunners having already agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old. (Sun), external

The Blues are reluctant to meet the 120m euro (£105.8m) release clause in 21-year-old Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez's contract with Benfica, who want the fee paid in full to agree to the move. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

The clubs spent Tuesday night locked in negotiations but have still not reached an agreement on key details on Fernandez's move and will continue talks on Wednesday. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Chelsea, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich are interested in Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier, but the Elland Road club do not want to sell the 22-year-old Frenchman. (RMC Sport - in French), external

