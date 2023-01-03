Relegation fears loom large

Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

It’s the start of the new year and the same old Motherwell. We struggled to defend and once again let ourselves down. There's now only three points to 12th and honestly, I am scared.

Stevie Hammell isn’t fully to blame for these issues and him walking away or being let go would only make matters worse. If the board had acted quicker during the summer the club might not be in the state it is in. We need at least six or seven new players and loan deals aren’t going to fix our problems for the long-term. Our manager has never managed professionally before, and it is starting to show.

We somehow scraped success last season when no one believed we could but that was due to majority of our competitors also struggling. Since then, they have been able to get their houses in order and solve their weaknesses. To put it bluntly we haven’t.

If Motherwell don’t pick up points soon, I can honestly see us going down and unless we do what Hearts and Kilmarnock did, I think we could be there for a while. On the positive side, if we do go down at least the club has an opportunity at winning a league title…